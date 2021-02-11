LATEST: Victorian Holiday Inn COVID-19 cluster grows to 13

Another five people have tested positive to COVID-19 in Victoria on Thursday.

All five are linked to the Holiday Inn cluster at Melbourne Airport.

It takes the total number of cases linked to the outbreak to 13.

Victoria’s Testing Commander, Jeroen Weimar, said all were believed to have the UK variant of the coronavirus.

Four of the latest confirmed cases are both household primary close contacts of confirmed cases, who were already isolating.

The fifth is another person who worked at the hotel.

There are now some 400-500 people considered close contracts of cases.

Anyone who visited the Sunbury Square Shopping Centre on February 5 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm should get tested and isolate until they get a negative result.

YOU CAN STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES HERE.