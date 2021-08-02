3AW
LATEST: Victoria’s border with NSW tightens further

7 hours ago
Article image for LATEST: Victoria’s border with NSW tightens further

The Victorian border with NSW has been tightened further.

There are now only six reasons for those living in the border “bubble” to travel between the two states.

  • Necessary goods and services, including medical care and getting tested for COVID-19.
  • Care and compassionate reasons.
  • Paid or voluntary work (including for charitable and religious purposes).
  • Education (including childcare and early childhood services).
  • Getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
  • Sport and exercise at a sporting club, or at a sport or recreation facility (excluding Alpine areas).

Those living in the bubble can no longer travel over the other side of the Murray River to go to the pub, visit a friend or holiday.

Anybody caught breaking the rules faces a fine of up to $5452.

Press PLAY below to hear Heidi Murphy explain the latest changes

