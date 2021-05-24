3AW
LATEST: Victoria’s COVID-19 cluster grows to four, as more exposure sites are listed

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
There’s been a COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne’s north.

The Victorian health minister revealed on Monday four people had tested positive to the coronavirus since the weekend.

They are two men, a woman and child who are all related and live in the City of Whittlesea.

At this stage, the government is not revealing where the family lives.

It’s still unclear how they contracted the coronavirus, with no link to previous exposure sites at this stage.

Two Tier 1 exposure sites have been revealed.

  • Jump! Swim School at Bundoora on May 21 between 8.55am and 10.15am.
  • Highpoint Shopping Centre on May 20 between 5pm and 8pm.

If you were at either of these venues at those times you must isolate for 14 days and get tested as soon as possible.

The government says it is “not planning” on any changes to Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions, at this stage.

The government says that advice may change as further detail becomes available.

News
