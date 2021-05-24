COVID-19: More exposure sites listed as contact tracers scramble to find missing links

New COVID-19 exposure sites have been listed as authorities search for missing links in outbreak in Melbourne’s north.

The Victorian Health Minister revealed on Monday four people had tested positive to the coronavirus since the weekend.

Scroll down for the list of exposure sites

They are two men, a woman and child who are all related and live in the City of Whittlesea.

At this stage, the government is not revealing where the family lives.

It’s still unclear how they contracted the coronavirus, with no link to previous exposure sites at this stage.

Contact tracers are scrambling to identify missing links and genomic testing will examine whether there’s a link between the new cases and a man from Wollert who tested positive earlier this month after returning from hotel quarantine in Adelaide.

Four tier one exposure sites and six tier two exposure sites have been identified.

Tier 1 exposure sites:

Jump! Swim School at Bundoora on May 21 between 8.55am and 10.15am.

Nando’s in Dalton Rd, Epping on May 19 between 8.30pm and 9.20pm.

Woolworths Epping North on Lyndarum Drive on May 22 between 4.45pm and 5.45pm.

If you were at any of the above venues at the specified times you must isolate for 14 days and get tested as soon as possible.

Highpoint Shopping Centre on May 20 between 5pm and 8pm.

If you were at the above venue at the specified times you must isolate until further notice and get tested as soon as possible.

Tier 2 exposure sites:

Futsal Brunswick in Victoria Street, Brunswick on May 23 between 9am and 10am.

Epping North Shopping Centre on Lyndarum Drive on May 22 between 4.45pm and 5.50pm.

House and Party (store) in Epping on May 22 between 5.15pm and 5.50pm.

Urban Diner Food Court at Pacific Epping Shopping Centre on May 23, between 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

Shell Coles Express Reservoir on the corner of Broadway and Whitelaw streets on May 18 between 3.15pm and 4.15pm.

B.T. Connor Reserve on Broadhurst Ave, Reservoir on May 21, between 8pm and 11.30pm.

If you were at any of the Tier 2 sites listed above at the specified times you must get tested and isolate until you have a negative result.

The government says it is “not planning” on any changes to Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions, at this stage.

The government says that advice may change as further detail becomes available.