Latest: Victoria’s COVID-19 numbers and death toll rise

Another person has died and Victoria has recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in several days.

There were 24 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the 24 hours up to this morning.

That came after two consecutive days of less than 20 new daily cases in Victoria, and is the highest tally since Tuesday.

The death of a man, aged in his 80s, yesterday means the virus has killed 14 people in Victoria.

There are now 1265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 44 people in hospital. Fifteen are in intensive care.

980 people have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, police issued a whopping 183 fines on Good Friday for people not following restrictions.

Among those fined were: