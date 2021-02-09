LATEST: Two more positive COVID-19 cases emerge from the Holiday Inn

A woman who served 14 days of hotel quarantine at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport has since tested positive to COVID-19.

And so has another worker at the hotel.

In total, there are now three cases linked to that quarantine hotel.

The government called a press conference to announce the news a returned traveller had tested positive on Tuesday.

They received word moments before the press conference that so had another worker.

The government says “early indications” suggest the woman had not left her home since exiting quarantine on February 7, other than to be tested again for the coronavirus.

The individual tested negative a number of times during her quarantine period and departed the facility on February 7.

She went to get another test in response to the current outbreak at the Holiday Inn.

At this stage, the government has identified just one close contact of the woman.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive