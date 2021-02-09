3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • LATEST: Two more positive COVID-19..

LATEST: Two more positive COVID-19 cases emerge from the Holiday Inn

5 hours ago
coronavirus latest
Article image for LATEST: Two more positive COVID-19 cases emerge from the Holiday Inn

A woman who served 14 days of hotel quarantine at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport has since tested positive to COVID-19.

And so has another worker at the hotel.

In total, there are now three cases linked to that quarantine hotel.

The government called a press conference to announce the news a returned traveller had tested positive on Tuesday.

They received word moments before the press conference that so had another worker.

The government says “early indications” suggest the woman had not left her home since exiting quarantine on February 7, other than to be tested again for the coronavirus.

The individual tested negative a number of times during her quarantine period and departed the facility on February 7.

She went to get another test in response to the current outbreak at the Holiday Inn.

At this stage, the government has identified just one close contact of the woman.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

coronavirus latest
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332