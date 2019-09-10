Priests to be forced to report child abuse under new Victorian law

Religious leaders in Victoria will now be legally obliged to report child abuse, including when it is revealed to them during confession.

A historic bill forcing the change passed the State Parliament on Tuesday night, and will soon be enshrined into law.

Religious leaders will face three years jail if they refuse to comply with the laws.

Last month, Melbourne’s most senior Catholic, Archbishop Peter Comensoli, said he’d rather go to prison than break the confidence of confession.

The archbishop told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell there is a “social good” served by the seal of confession, and it should be protected.