Lawnmowers next victim in age of automation

The City of Greater Bendigo will look to trial automatic lawnmowers later this year.

Paul Gangell, Manager of Parks and Open Spaces at the City of Greater Bendigo told 3AW Drive the battery-powered mowers are ran through a phone app.

“It operates by just shaving a small amount of the grass of at a time,” he said.

“They’re not very powerful mowers but the idea is if they’re running fairly continuously they’ll suppress the grass growth.”

Click PLAY below to hear more