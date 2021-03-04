3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lawyer calling for inquiry into..

Lawyer calling for inquiry into Christian Porter rape allegation hasn’t spoken to accuser’s family

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Lawyer calling for inquiry into Christian Porter rape allegation hasn’t spoken to accuser’s family

The lawyer who acted for a deceased woman who accused the federal Attorney-General Christian Porter of rape, and is now calling for an independent inquiry into the matter, says he hasn’t spoken to the accuser’s family.

Michael Bradley from Marque Lawyers says he hasn’t had any contact with the woman’s family.

“I don’t speak for the family,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I don’t have any contact with them.”

It’s since been reported the woman’s family supports “any inquiry which would potentially shed light” on her death.

Mr Bradley says the current situation is “not in anyone’s interest” and a judicial inquiry is needed.

“I think it’s in everyone’s interest that this matter is cleared up through a proper, formal process.”

Christian Porter denies he sexually assaulted the woman in 1988.

The woman took her life last year and New South Wales Police have closed an investigation into the case, citing a lack of evidence.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Image: 9News

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332