Lawyer calling for inquiry into Christian Porter rape allegation hasn’t spoken to accuser’s family

The lawyer who acted for a deceased woman who accused the federal Attorney-General Christian Porter of rape, and is now calling for an independent inquiry into the matter, says he hasn’t spoken to the accuser’s family.

Michael Bradley from Marque Lawyers says he hasn’t had any contact with the woman’s family.

“I don’t speak for the family,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I don’t have any contact with them.”

It’s since been reported the woman’s family supports “any inquiry which would potentially shed light” on her death.

Mr Bradley says the current situation is “not in anyone’s interest” and a judicial inquiry is needed.

“I think it’s in everyone’s interest that this matter is cleared up through a proper, formal process.”

Christian Porter denies he sexually assaulted the woman in 1988.

The woman took her life last year and New South Wales Police have closed an investigation into the case, citing a lack of evidence.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Image: 9News