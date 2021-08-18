Lawyer explains why some workplaces can make COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment

An insurance-focused law firm says SPC’s controversial plan to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for anybody who wants to work there is reasonable and within the law.

Qantas is another company who has since confirmed it will require COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, except in “very rare” cases.

Joel Zyngier, Gilchrist-Connell Principal, said there were two key factors to consider.

“It has to be a lawful and reasonable direction,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“The fact it’s available now, the vaccine, makes it a reasonably practicable step for employers.

“They need to take it into consideration when assessing how they discharge their occupational health and safety duties to provide a safe workplace, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to lawful and reasonable in every work place.”

Picture by Getty iStock