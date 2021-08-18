3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lawyer explains why some workplaces..

Lawyer explains why some workplaces can make COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment

55 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Lawyer explains why some workplaces can make COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment

An insurance-focused law firm says SPC’s controversial plan to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for anybody who wants to work there is reasonable and within the law.

Qantas is another company who has since confirmed it will require COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, except in “very rare” cases.

Joel Zyngier, Gilchrist-Connell Principal, said there were two key factors to consider.

“It has to be a lawful and reasonable direction,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“The fact it’s available now, the vaccine, makes it a reasonably practicable step for employers.

“They need to take it into consideration when assessing how they discharge their occupational health and safety duties to provide a safe workplace, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to lawful and reasonable in every work place.”

Press PLAY below to hear Joel’s legal advice

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332