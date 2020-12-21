3AW
Lawyer representing loved ones of COVID victims says clients ‘bitterly disappointed’

3 hours ago
3AW Drive
The lawyer representing some of the families of loved ones who died of COVID-19 in aged care says his clients are “bitterly disappointed” by the findings of the hotel quarantine inquiry.

655 people died in the second wave in aged care after the virus escaped from the hotel quarantine program.

The inquiry has been unable to determine who made the decision to use private security in the failed hotel quarantine system.

Tony Carbone, Managing Partner at Carbone Lawyers, is leading a class action against Epping Gardens.

He said his clients were “very upset” by today’s findings.

“They are bitterly disappointed and quite frankly disgusted because no one is actually put up their hand to say we ordered the hotel private security guards,” he told Shane McInnes, filling in for Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“They were hoping they would get some answers on that.”

