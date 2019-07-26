Lawyer X bombshell: Faruk Orman acquitted, starting ‘heaven-knows-what’

Faruk Orman has had his murder conviction overturned in the wake of the Victoria’s Lawyer X scandal.

Orman, who has always maintained his innocence, has spent 12 years in jail for the 2002 murder of underworld figure Victor Peirce.

Faruk Orman leaves court a free man after 12 years in jail for a crime of which he was just acquitted.

But the Court Of Appeal today acquitted him of the murder, finding that there was a “substantial” miscarriage of justice because Orman was represented by police informer Nicola Gobbo.

“It is a massive decision.”

“This was seen as something of a test case. This could be the beginning of heaven-knows-what.”

– Neil Mitchell

The barrister who appeared for Faruk Orman at his trial and committal, Robert Richter QC, told Neil Mitchell he is “delighted”.

