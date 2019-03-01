Lawyer X identified: Victoria’s big secret revealed

Nicola Gobbo can now be revealed as the gangland lawyer and police informer, Lawyer X.

Ms Gobbo helped convict more than 380 people, including some of her own clients.

The lifting of suppression orders ends a near five-year, multi-million dollar court battle by Victoria Police to keep the scandal and her identity secret.

Ms Gobbo’s role in helping police convict some of her clients prompted the Andrews Government to announce a Royal Commission into Informers last year.

One of the tasks of the Royal Commission is to find out how many convictions — including those of mafia and gangland figures — are in jeopardy.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton yesterday told Neil Mitchell Ms Gobbo’s safety is now in jeopardy.

The court has previously heard there are other measures police can take to ensure Ms Gobbo remains safe.