Lawyer X Royal Commission: Victoria Police accidentally reveals witness identities

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

Victoria Police has admitted it accidentally sent out the private email addresses of 159 people involved in the Lawyer X Royal Commission, in a serious privacy breach.

In an email providing an update on the commission, which was sent to 104 serving police and 55 veteran police, the recipient list was mistakenly made visible to all contacts.

Victoria Police has apologised for the “regrettable” mistake.

“When the mistake was identified the email was recalled immediately,” police said in a statement.

“We note that every recipient is a veteran or serving police officer, who is well aware of their obligations to protect the security of information.”

Victoria Police has attempted to contact everyone who was on the contact list to apologise for the mistake, and police processes have been changed to ensure the accident isn’t repeated.

The full police statement: