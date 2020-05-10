3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leading doctor says new flu policy is “over the top”

10 hours ago
MML

Leading sports physician Dr Peter Brukner has characterised Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s belief in a ‘no jab, no play’ flu shot policy for the NRL as “a bit over the top”.

The Prime Minister said players who refuse to get the flu shot should be banned from competing.

Speaking on Sunday Sport, Dr Brukner said while encouraging people to get the flu shot is good advice, it’s not so straight forward.

“The flu vaccine is far from 100% effective” he said.

“There’s lots of different flu strains, and they’re constantly changing … so things can change a lot.”

Dr Brukner described the AFL’s policy of a recommending a flu shot rather than making it compulsory as “far more sensible”.

Click PLAY to hear more below 

MML
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.