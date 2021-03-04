Why ‘extraordinarily renowned’ scientists want a convicted child killer pardoned

Image: Today Show/Nine

A group of 90 scientists and doctors, including two Nobel laureates, have signed a petition calling for a convicted child murderer to be released from prison.

Kathleen Folbigg is serving a 30-year jail term for murdering three of her young children, and the manslaughter of her fourth.

All four children died between 19 days and 19 months of age.

Ms Folbigg, who was jailed in 2003, has always maintained her innocence.

Scientists say advancements in gene sequencing now suggest it’s likely the children carried a mutant gene and died of natural causes.

Adjunct Associate Professor Robert Moles from Flinders University, says there’s “increasing” evidence that an appeal should be allowed and the conviction overturned.

“There have been inquiries in which experts in DNA have said they’ve identified DNA defects in one or more of the babies,” he told Ross and Russel.

Investigative journalist Quentin McDermott says those who have signed the petition are “extraordinarily renowned scientists … and doctors”.

“They all believe that there is reasonable doubt which is being vast on her convictions now by this new genetic evidence,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s genetic evidence which the scientists are saying has to be taken extremely seriously.”

