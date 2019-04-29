Leading spinal surgeon Dr Michael Wong’s tips for dealing with back pain

Leading neurosurgeon and spinal surgeon Dr Michael Wong joined Neil Mitchell in studio to share his tips for dealing with back pain.

Dr Wong, who was stabbed outside Footscray hospital in 2014, said opioids are not a long term solution for pain.

“I think it’s easy for GPs to deal with patients with chronic pain by just giving them a prescription, rather than spending a lot of time with them,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s unthinkable for any one of us to treat a sore tooth for many months with an opioid medication, oxycontin, without visiting a dentist and dealing with the problem. It’s the same for the spine,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Michael Wong’s tips on how to deal with back pain without opioids.