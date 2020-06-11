Leaked email to 3AW Drive hints at AFL umpires joining Black Lives Matter protest

AFL umpires look set to join the players in supporting the Black Lives Matter campaign this weekend.

And it’s got Tom Elliott concerned.

3AW Drive was sent a copy of an email sent to the league’s umpires ahead of the season resuming.

It alerted the umpires to the fact players were likely to “take a knee” before the game.

“The AFL is supportive of the umpiring group joining in,” the email read.

Tom Elliott said it effectively meant umpires would be forced to join in.

“It’s wrong,” he said.

“It should be a personal decision.

“If you don’t want to observe it, you should not be told you must by your employer.”

