Left for dead: Woman killed, hit-run driver on the run

Police are searching for a driver over a fatal hit-run in Melbourne’s south-east overnight.

A woman was attempting to cross Wellington Road at Clayton about 9.45pm when she was hit by what’s believed to be a dark-coloured wagon.

The driver did not stop, leaving the victim for dead.

The vehicle was found dumped at North Road in Clayton about 11pm.

Detectives from the Major Collision Unit believe the vehicle was speeding before the crash.

They’re appealing for any information or dash-cam footage.

The victim is yet to be formally identified.

Wellington Road is blocked to west-bound traffic.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.