Left in the dark: Women’s football match abandoned after lights go out for the third time

A women’s football match had to be abandoned on Saturday night when the lights went out at Brighton Beach Oval during the third quarter.

It’s the third time the Old Brighton Women’s senior team has had to stop a game this season due to lighting issues.

The lights have been put on timer switches which automatically turn off at 6pm.

The football club had been in contact with the Bayside City Council, who assured them the lights would stay on until 7.30pm on game nights, but the lights were still turned off early.

Peter Grant, coach of the women’s team, said the council has been unapologetic about the mistakes.

“Unfortunately, even though we advise them when we play these twilight games, they’ve programmed the timing switches to go off before the games have been completed,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“Despite assurances from the council that the lights would stay on for the duration of the game this week, they went off just after half time.

“We’ve had no acknowledgement from the council, no apology, really pretty ordinary responses from them.”

There are no twilight games left this season, but Mr Grant said the amateur football league will be forced to abandon twilight games in the area if the issue isn’t fixed.

“Obviously if it’s going to continue we can’t keep playing night games,” he said.

