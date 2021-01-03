Legal dispute looms over Australian Open quarantine hotel

Permanent residents at the luxury Westin Hotel on Collins Street are fuming after they discovered the hotel was going to be used as a hub for Australian Open players.

The owners of 36 penthouse apartments are threatening to go to the Supreme Court over the matter.

Hotel management has been accused of failing to properly consult the owners, with a deal signed off by the Andrews government on December 18.

Apartment owners found out by email on December 23.

They claim the influx of players from around the globe poses an unacceptable health risk to those already living at the hotel.

Digby Lewis, 84, has owned a penthouse at the complex since 2002 and told 3AW he was uncomfortable with the threat to his health.

He’s also offended by the fact he knew nothing of the proposal until it had already been approved.

“We didn’t know about it,” he told Tony Jones.

Picture by Getty iStock