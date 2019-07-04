Legal Matters
Every Thursday, 1.30pm (alternating)
Helen Suke
Helen is the principal lawyer at Suke and Associates.
She is a family and relationships lawyer with over 20 years experience.
Helen specialises in issues including financial agreements (pre-nuptial and cohabitation), complex parenting scenarios, relationship law, and legal structures relating to inter-generational wealth management.
Helen holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from Monash University.
James Higgins
James is managing partner at Gordon Legal.
He’s a leading class action and asbestos lawyer who has worked on numerous large scale commercial actions.
He is highly experienced in advising people caught up in high-profile investigations and inquiries.
James joins Denis fortnightly to answer questions on topics including public liability, labour law, and the legal perils of social media.