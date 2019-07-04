3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Legal Matters

8 mins ago
Denis Walter
Afternoons Regulars

  • Every Thursday, 1.30pm (alternating)

Helen Suke

Helen is the principal lawyer at Suke and Associates.

She is a family and relationships lawyer with over 20 years experience.

Helen specialises in issues including financial agreements (pre-nuptial and cohabitation), complex parenting scenarios, relationship law, and legal structures relating to inter-generational wealth management.

Helen holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from Monash University.

James Higgins

James is managing partner at Gordon Legal.

He’s a leading class action and asbestos lawyer who has worked on numerous large scale commercial actions.

He is highly experienced in advising people caught up in high-profile investigations and inquiries.

James joins Denis fortnightly to answer questions on topics including public liability, labour law, and the legal perils of social media.

 

 

Denis Walter
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332