Legal Matters

Every Thursday, 1.30pm (alternating)

Helen Suke

Helen is the principal lawyer at Suke and Associates.

She is a family and relationships lawyer with over 20 years experience.

Helen specialises in issues including financial agreements (pre-nuptial and cohabitation), complex parenting scenarios, relationship law, and legal structures relating to inter-generational wealth management.

Helen holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from Monash University.

James Higgins

James is managing partner at Gordon Legal.

He’s a leading class action and asbestos lawyer who has worked on numerous large scale commercial actions.

He is highly experienced in advising people caught up in high-profile investigations and inquiries.

James joins Denis fortnightly to answer questions on topics including public liability, labour law, and the legal perils of social media.