Legendary cycling commentator sheds light on his life in new documentary
British cycling commentator, Phil Liggett, has released a new documentary about his life story.
The documentary is called ‘The Voice of Cycling’.
Mr Liggett, who has covered forty-eight Tours de France and fifteen Olympic Games, shares his passion and dedication for cycling and wildlife conservation.
“You don’t need to be a cyclist to like it,” he told 3AW’s Ross and Russel.
“My ambition was to be a pro cyclist — I failed.
“I was given a job … to train as a journalist and now I use that job to report cycling.”
