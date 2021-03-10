Legendary cycling commentator sheds light on his life in new documentary

British cycling commentator, Phil Liggett, has released a new documentary about his life story.

The documentary is called ‘The Voice of Cycling’.

Mr Liggett, who has covered forty-eight Tours de France and fifteen Olympic Games, shares his passion and dedication for cycling and wildlife conservation.

“You don’t need to be a cyclist to like it,” he told 3AW’s Ross and Russel.

“My ambition was to be a pro cyclist — I failed.

“I was given a job … to train as a journalist and now I use that job to report cycling.”

