Leigh Matthews addresses Alastair Clarkson’s future

37 mins ago
3AW Football

Brisbane’s greatest ever coach says he can’t see Alastair Clarkson leave Hawthorn to coach another club.

Leigh Matthews said on 3AW the Hawks have become “Clarkson’s club” now and he won’t leave them, unless the club moves him on.

“It’s your club, you are running it and you are the powerful person. Sometimes it can be a strength, sometimes it can be a weakness,” Matthews said.

“I would say with enormous confidence that there is no way Alastair Clarkson would leave the Hawks to coach another club. But if the Hawthorn position ended – that’s a different scenario.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full conversation on 3AW!

 

