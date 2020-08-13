Letters against iso: How a high school student is brightening lives

A 17-year-old Melburnian has spearheaded a campaign to tackle aged care isolation with a pen and paper.

Mac.Robertson Girls’ High School student, Hannah Senior, launched an initiative called ‘Letters Against Iso’ to keep the elderly connected during lockdown.

She has mobilised an army of high school students to reach out to aged care homes.

“I have an outreach team who has been calling up aged cares almost every day around Victoria and Australia, and we just pitch them our idea,” she told Neil Mitchell.

So far the initiative has sent letters to about 1000 aged care residents across the country.

Hannah says the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’ve told them that they don’t have to write back to us, but a lot of them have written back to us expressing gratitude,” she said.

“There has been some connections formed between students and the residents.”

If you’d like to get involved you can do so here – lettersagainstiso.com