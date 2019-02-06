Liberal Democrats MP calls for decriminalisation of drug possession in first parliament speech

Liberal Democrats upper house MP, David Limbrick, has used his first speech to call for Australia to follow Portugal’s lead and decriminalise drug possession.

He compared drug possession and production in Australia to the prohibition era in America in the early part of the 20th century, something Tom Elliott didn’t quite see eye-to-eye with.

“They had an increase in organised crime which is the same as what we’ve seen in Victoria,” Mr Limbrick said.

“We don’t think it’s a good idea to ruin peoples lives by arresting them.

“I think by criminalizing things, it doesn’t help, it makes it worse.

“This is a health issue.”

“I can see the logic of removing the criminal profit,” Tom said.

“But where all these plans get a hit hazy is, who’s going to sell the drugs, if it’s legal to take them?

“I struggle with this, where drug users are treated as victims of a disease and drug dealers are treated as criminals.

“I just think there’s responsibility on both sides.”