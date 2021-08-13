3AW
  Liberal MP accused of flouting..

Liberal MP accused of flouting COVID-19 rules

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Liberal MP accused of flouting COVID-19 rules

A Liberal MP has been accused of flouting Victoria’s COVID-19 rules in a regional town.

Richard Riordan is the politician at the centre of the matter.

Tosh Finnigan, who used to work for the Labor Party and helped lift the lid on the ‘red shirts’ scandal, said Mr Riordan didn’t check into the Colac chicken shop and was leaning over the counter with his mask down while speaking with the shop owner.

“It seems to be rules for these and not for me,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Finnigan said he had no agenda and “liked holding power to account” regardless of which party they represented.

Richard Riordan told Neil Mitchell “everything” Mr Finnigan had said on 3AW was true, but said context was needed.

He said the charcoal chicken store he was in had recently re-opened after being destroyed by fire.

“To be honest, Neil, I did have the mask down – I don’t deny that one bit – and the reason I did is because English is very much a second language for him (shop owner) and I was communicating with him, I was congratulating him on getting back on his feet and opening up,” Mr Riordan said.

“Quite frankly, we have COVID, we have restrictions, but we can’t lose humanity, we can’t lose our sense of connectedness and you need to communicate and that’s what I do in my job.”

Press PLAY below to hear both sides of the story

Picture: Tosh Finnigan (supplied)

