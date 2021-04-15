Liberal MP demands action on East West Link, but dodges questions on tolls

The Victorian Liberal Party remains committed to building the East West Link, should it win the next election.

But it’s refusing to reveal whether Victorian drivers would be slugged with tolls once it was built.

Tim Smith told 3AW Mornings the Labor Party had become “pathological” in its opposition to the project.

“There is $4 billion sitting on the table from the federal government to build this road,” he said.

