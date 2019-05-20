Liberal MP Michelle Landry claims Adani played big part in Capricornia win

Liberal MP Michelle Landry says she won the seat of Capricornia partly because Labor failed to support the Adani coal mine.

She won the seat of Capricornia in Queensland by a massive swing of 10.7 per cent.

The electorate is believed to have made a huge difference to the result of the federal election.

Ms Laundry tells Ross Greenwood members of the union voted for her because they feared they would lose their jobs under Labor.

“The Queensland state Labor government just won’t support the Adani project.

“I never expected a swing like that, it was absolutely incredible.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview