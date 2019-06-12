Liberals exonerated, red shirts investigation continues

Victoria Police will take no action against the state Liberals over allegations from the Labor party of improper conduct.

But the investigation into the Labor party’s red shirt rort continues.

In what was called a tit-for-tat move by Deputy Premier James Merlino at the time, the Labor Party referred 18 serving and former Liberal and National MPs to police to be investigated for allegedly using electorate staff for political campaigning during business hours.

But Victoria Police today said an “extensive and thorough review” from detectives found no criminal offence occurred.

After Mr Merlino referred the matter, opposition MP Tim Smith described the move as “laughable” and “desperate”.

“Tim Smith: 1 — James Merlino: 0,” Neil Mitchell said.

“What a waste of time.”

FULL POLICE STATEMENT

Following an extensive and thorough review led by detectives from the Fraud and Extortion Squad, Victoria Police has concluded its assessment of a complaint made last year by the Victorian Labor Party.

During this comprehensive assessment phase it has been determined that no criminal offence occurred and as such, Victoria Police will take no further action.

This was a complex matter and given the high level of public interest, it was important that we took all necessary steps and time to come to a determination.

Given the matter has now concluded, we will not be making further comment.

The investigation into the complaint made by the Victoria Liberal Party remains active and ongoing, and there are no further updates at this time.