Liberty Victoria ‘concerned by’ State of Emergency legislation

Victorian human rights groups have expressed “concern” over the state government’s proposed State of Emergency legislation, which would grant it power to extend it for another 12 months.

“We’re concerned about it,” Michael Stanton, Spokesperson for Liberty Victoria, told 3AW Drive.

“We don’t think the government should get a blank cheque for 12 months.”

Mr Stanton did, however, stress that some of the reaction had been over the top.

“It’s important to recognise that it’s reviewable every four weeks – that’s required by law,” he said.

