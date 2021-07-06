3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Liberty Victoria condemns cap on..

Liberty Victoria condemns cap on Australian arrivals

2 hours ago
3aw drive
Australian passport

Liberty Victoria has condemned the federal government’s decision to further cut arrivals to Australia.

They say they’re failing Australians stuck abroad.

Mike Stanton, Spokesperson for Liberty Victoria, told 3AW Drive said the response was disproportionate.

“We don’t think the balance is right,” he said.

Mr Stanton said more compassion was needed.

“We need to think about how difficult isolation and separation for those of us in Victoria, and particular Melbourne, was last year,” he said.

“That was so difficult for all of us.

“Now, imagine you’re a person with parents or loved ones overseas.”

Press PLAY below to hear him make the case

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332