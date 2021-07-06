Liberty Victoria condemns cap on Australian arrivals

Liberty Victoria has condemned the federal government’s decision to further cut arrivals to Australia.

They say they’re failing Australians stuck abroad.

Mike Stanton, Spokesperson for Liberty Victoria, told 3AW Drive said the response was disproportionate.

“We don’t think the balance is right,” he said.

Mr Stanton said more compassion was needed.

“We need to think about how difficult isolation and separation for those of us in Victoria, and particular Melbourne, was last year,” he said.

“That was so difficult for all of us.

“Now, imagine you’re a person with parents or loved ones overseas.”

