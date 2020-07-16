Life in lockdown: Tips for staying mentally healthy + where to seek help

With Melbourne and Mitchell Shire now well into the second round of lockdown, and the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic hitting, many are struggling with mental health challenges.

CEO of the National Mental Health Commission, Christine Morgan, said it’s a difficult time for “stoic Aussies”.

She shared her tips for good mental health in lockdown:

Stay connected

“Maintain that real sense of connection with other people,” she said.

“Being able to put into words what it is that we’re feeling can sometimes really reduce the sting.”

Remember that taking care of your mental health is not a sign of weakness

“Taking care of our mental health should be as natural to us as taking care of our physical health.

“I think maybe one of the more positive things that has come out of both the bushfires and our COVID-19 challenges is that we can recognise that, as human beings, our mental health is just as much a part of us as our physical health.”

Seek professional help if you need it

“If we really feel we need some strategies around how to cope, seek some professional help.

“All of the online help services have been amped up, we know that we can access, now, mental health services through telehealth.”

Where to go for help:

Head to Health

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Melntal Wellbeing Support Service

Lifeline

Kids Helpline

