Life on Venus? Astronomers make ‘unexpected’ discovery

Astronomers have discovered a possible sign of life in the atmosphere surrounding Venus.

Using powerful telescopes in Hawaii and Chile, astronomers discovered what they believe is a gas called phosphine.

On Earth, the gas is only produced by bacteria.

Dr Rebecca Allen, from the Centre for Astrophysics at Swinburne University of Technology, said the finding, which were published in Nature Astronomy, is surprising given how inhospitable Venus is.

“This is a very unexpected and interesting discovery,” she told Ross and Russel.

“Could we now actually have bacteria that are living in Venus’s atmosphere?”

