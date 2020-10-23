3AW
Life-sized tiger model pinched from yard of prominent businessman

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Word On The Street

A life-sized fiberglass model tiger has been pinched from the front yard of a prominent Melbourne businessman in the lead up to the AFL Grand Final.

Gary Lechte, who supports Collingwood, has a family full of Richmond supporters.

The Tiger called “Richo” was taken this week.

“Some low-life has jumped our fence,” Mr Lechte told Tom Elliott.

“I’m tipping it was a Richmond supporter, but who knows.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

