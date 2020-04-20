Light on, radio on, stand to: How to commemorate Anzac Day during coronavirus lockdown

Anzac Day will look very different this year, with Australians in coronavirus lockdown, but that doesn’t mean the day won’t be marked.

The RSL is calling on Australians to light a candle or put on a porch light for the dawn service, and stand to in their driveways or on their balconies.

“We’re asking Australians to stand to at 6 o’clock,” President of the Victorian branch of the RSL, Rob Webster, told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“A candle out the front, a light on out the front … have the broadcast on and just stand to, and remember.

“We can all do it and it’s not hard.”

Mr Webster said the RSL is planning a special celebration for Remembrance Day, on November 11, this year.

3AW is broadcasting an Anzac Day special with Darren James and Denis O’Kane from 5am to 7am on Saturday, including a live stream of Victoria’s private dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance.

Press PLAY below for more.