Why you may notice smoke and debris in the CBD today

If you notice smoke and debris in the city today, don’t be alarmed.

A busy CBD street is closed to traffic today to film an episode of new ABC series, The Newsreader.

Russel Street between Victoria Street and La Trobe Street, along with MacKenzie Street were closed at 5am and will remain shut until midnight.

Some footpaths are also closed and Melburnians have been warned there may be smoke and debris.

Executive producer of Werner Film Productions, Joanna Werner, said the scene is “really quite chilling”.

“The two wrecks in place, with all of the carnage around it, really is quite an eerie sight,” she told Dee Dee.

Some drivers are furious about the road closures.

“The city is just a joke. I’ve just been diverted four major blocks!,” listener Amanda told Neil Mitchell.

A listener took a video of the deserted street this morning.

