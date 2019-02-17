3AW
‘Like an earthquake’: Two balloons crash down, paramedics called

1 min ago
Ross and John

We usually take reports about hot-air balloon crashes with a grain of salt, but Christine has provided photo evidence from her Vermont South backyard.

“I thought it was an earthquake,” she told Ross and John.

“It was really, really scary!”

It’s believed another balloon crashed down near the intersection of High Street Road and Eastlink at Wantirna South.

Paramedics have responded to both crashes but it’s believed there are no serious injuries

More to come…

