‘Like Margaret Court, he was just expressing his views’: John McEnroe’s rant tolerated by fellow commentator

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Margaret Court’s tennis Grand Slam, and, last night she was recognised with ceremony the Australian Open.

However in the lead up to the controversial ceremony American tennis great, John McEnroe, slammed Margaret Court naming her the “crazy aunt” of Tennis Australia.

“There’s only one thing longer than the list of Margaret Court’s tennis achievements, it’s her list of offensive and homophobic statements,” seethed McEnroe on Eurosport.

“You can’t separate the person from her achievements.

“Serena [Williams] do me a favour, get two more Grand Slams this year and get to 25 so we can leave Margaret Court and her offensive views in the past where they both belong.”

Todd Woodbridge, fellow tennis commentator on Channel Nine and a tennis great in his own right, partly defend McEnroe’s views, saying the editorial was one of satire.

“I guess, like Margaret, he was just expressing his views,” Woodbridge told Neil Mitchell.

“There is a satirical piece to the show, but he took a pretty hard line on it.”

However Neil Mitchell wasn’t convinced.

“When he was a player, a great player, John McEnroe could be a foul mouthed bully. He would treat umpires and officials like dirt and throw tantrums that would embarrass a two-year-old,” Neil said.

“Now, he’s lecturing Margaret Court on decency.

“Margaret Court arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, but more importantly, she’s always carried herself with dignity.”

