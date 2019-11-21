‘Like wearing a bikini’: Girls clothing ban prompts school outrage

A Melbourne high school has banned its female students from wearing leggings with a staff member likening it to wearing a bikini.

The school in the inner suburbs, which 3AW Mornings has chosen not to name, posted the edict on an online portal but was later removed.

The President of the Australian Parents Council Jenni Rickard told Neil Mitchell it’s ridiculous.

“Can I just check what decade we are in? I thought it was 2019, not the 1980s,” she said.

“Saying that it’s because it distracts the boys is ridiculous, and I would say is not real.”

Despite the backlash it is understood the ban is still in place.

Click PLAY to hear more below

Photo: Getty Images