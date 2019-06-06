Lincoln Lewis catfish jailed, then bailed

A Melbourne woman who tricked strangers into believing she was TV and film star Lincoln Lewis was today jailed for her elaborate scam.

Lydia Abdelmalek, 29, was today found guilty of six counts of stalking and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

The court found Ms Abdelmalek assumed a number of aliases to stalk people from 2011 to 2015.

While appearing at the Heidelberg Magistrates Court today, Ms Abdelmalek gripped a photo of the actor she had impersonated.

Ms Abdelmalek indicated she will appeal the sentence and was granted bail.

She will face court again later this month.