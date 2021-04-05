3AW
Link between AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotting ‘still unclear’

8 hours ago
3aw mornings
Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett says the link between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotting is still unclear.

But that’s the concern.

A 44-year-old man remains in Box Hill Hospital after he suffered blood clots after receiving the jab.

Catherine Bennett says 500,000 people in Australia have been given the jab, with only one case of clotting to date.

But it’s a worry nonetheless.

“It’s a concern because they don’t actually know how the vaccine could be causing it,” she said.

