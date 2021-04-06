3AW
Lip filler warning: Plastic surgeon cautions against shopping centre injections

17 mins ago
Ross and Russel
A plastic surgeon has cautioned against popping in for lip fillers mid-shopping spree.

President of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr Dan Kennedy, says filler injection clinics are popping up at shopping centres and it’s “distorting people’s idea of the normal process of seeking out good advice, good experience, safe practice and so forth”.

“You can damage your lip, you can find it difficult to reverse the changes,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“Where you go in wanting to seek an enhancement you can come out with a problem that’s a legacy down the track.

“Choosing carefully before you jump into that arena is extremely important.”

