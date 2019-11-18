Lisa Neville says emergency services are ‘absolutely’ prepared for fire season

Lisa Neville says Victoria’s emergency services are “absolutely” ready for the fire season, but admits there’s concern the public may be a little complacent.

The emergency services minister told Tom Elliott she was confident Victoria would respond as best as possible, should a devastating fire break out in the coming months.

“In terms of our services? Absolutely,” she said.

“We’ve got all of our aircraft and all the training right and we know we’ve got all of our incident controllers, we’ve done all of that.

“I’ve met with all the agencies.

“We’re in a good place, that way.

“But in terms of community? One of the things we felt earlier this year out of the fires that happened over the summer was that there was a level of complacency.”

