MCG virus alert as more than 50 exposure sites identified

More than 50 COVID-19 exposure sites have now been identified, and thousands of people have been ordered to get tested after a positive case attended the MCG.

A positive case attended the Collingwood v Port Adelaide AFL game at the MCG on Sunday, May 23.

The person was sitting in Zone 4, Level 1 of the Great Southern Stand (Punt Rd end).

Everyone seated in Zone 4, Level 1 in bays between M1 and M16 will be contacted by the Health Department.

Others at the MCG not seated in these areas are advised to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

Moonee Valley Football Club members have been sent a messaging informing them a men’s thirds player has tested positive to COVID-19.

The message advises anyone who was at Ormond Park in Moonee Ponds on Saturday, May 22 in the player change rooms or the Ladies Day Event to get tested and immediately isolate pending a result.

The Health Department has not yet added Ormond Park to the official exposure site list.

Meanwhile, RMIT University has closed two CBD buildings today after a contractor who worked on site on Friday tested positive to COVID-19.