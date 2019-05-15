Scott Morrison says he’d find it ‘quite odd’ for state government to refuse fully-funded East-West Link

The Prime Minister says it would be “quite odd” for the Andrews Government to refuse a fully-funded East-West Link, should the Coalition retain federal power this weekend.

But he’s yet to receive the word from our Premier.

Speaking on 3AW, Scott Morrison said his government would pay for the entire project, should it be approved by Daniel Andrews.

The Andrews Government famously tore up the contract when it first came to power in 2014.

