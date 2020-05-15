3AW
Listeners share stories of times they’ve lost and FOUND their wedding rings!

5 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Losing your wedding or engagement ring can certainly evoke feelings of panic and disappointment.

But on 3AW Afternoons, Dee Dee heard some truly incredible stories from listeners of the times they’ve lost and recovered their most prized possession.

It started from a story Dee Dee spotted that piqued her interest about how symbolic a wedding ring is.

Caller Joan was devastated to lose hers on the night Cyclone Tracy hit, and caller Peter had a hilarious story of his own to share.

Press PLAY to hear some of the amazing stories from callers

Marriage celebrant Bill Stubbs explains the significance of wearing a wedding ring.

Press PLAY to hear more

