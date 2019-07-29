Little Archer wants you to become an organ donor

Little Archer is proof of the power of organ donation.

When Neil Mitchell last spoke to his mother, Nicki Irwin, the seven-year-old was on a waiting list for a new liver and his mum was understandably stressed.

10 months on, Archer is a healthy boy who can start attending school and planning family holidays.

Now he wants you to make the commitment.

DonateLife Week 2019 is Sunday, July 28 to Sunday, August 4.

To find out more about donating your organs go to donatelife.gov.au