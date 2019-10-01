Little girls lose their mum in Keilor Downs tragedy — How to help

Over the weekend, a 32-year-old woman died in hospital after falling from a car in Keilor Downs.

The victim, Helena Broadbent, was five months pregnant with her third daughter at the time.

Helena died in hospital after an emergency C-section in a bid to save her unborn baby.

That baby is currently clinging to life in hospital.

She has two sisters: Sophie, 2, and Bella, 1.

Their father is due in court today, charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Their uncle and Helena’s brother, Paul Broadbent, is determined to support his little nieces and has started a campaign to do that.

Click HERE to donate via MyCause.

