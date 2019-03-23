Advertisement
Crows thrashed by the Hawks at Adelaide Oval
The commentary team dissect the first half of the Hawks v. Crows, as Hawthorn lead by a 9-point margin at the Adelaide Oval.
Click PLAY to listen
Both Adelaide and Hawthorn are looking to get the 2019 season to the best possible start. Everyone will be watching to see if the Crows will be able to bounce back after a disappointing 2018.
HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018
PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here
MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website
POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here