Crows thrashed by the Hawks at Adelaide Oval

The commentary team dissect the first half of the Hawks v. Crows, as Hawthorn lead by a 9-point margin at the Adelaide Oval.

Click PLAY to listen

Both Adelaide and Hawthorn are looking to get the 2019 season to the best possible start. Everyone will be watching to see if the Crows will be able to bounce back after a disappointing 2018.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball